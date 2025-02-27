Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Rapid Fire with the Rush: Adam Jay

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 3:20 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Rapid Fire with the Rush: Adam Jay'
Rapid Fire with the Rush: Adam Jay
WATCH: Becoming one of the Saskatchewan Rush's most experienced defencemen since being acquired from the Toronto Rock in 2023, Adam Jay joined Global Sports' Scott Roblin in this episode of 'Rapid Fire with the Rush.'
When Saskatchewan Rush defenceman Adam Jay thinks back to growing up on Vancouver Island, it’s the early memories with a stick in his hand that stand out.

It’s a path that would eventually take the 29-year-old defenceman to the National Lacrosse League.

“Back in my hometown of Victoria just going to the Juan de Fuca box [lacrosse], me and my best friend, we’d go there every single day when we were kids,” said Jay.

“Whenever I get the opportunity to go visit home, I get to go to Juan de Fuca box and it really reminds me of home and being a kid again.”

Acquired from the Toronto Rock as part of a package for Rush all-time leading scorer Mark Matthews in the summer of 2023, Jay is in the midst of his second season with the Rush defensive core.

After just missing out on the 2024 NLL post-season, Jay and the Rush are trending towards playoffs after a five-game win streak for the team has boosted them to second place in the league with a 9-2 record.

“Definitely in year two we’ve taken a big step overall as a team,” said Jay. “Last year being so fresh and new with the team, not just me but all of the guys on the team, we had a slower start. This year it’s night and day, it shows that it’s all coming together and we just got to stick with it.”

Scoring two goals and five assists in 10 games this season, along with 29 loose ball recoveries and seven turnovers caused, Jay has been part of a Rush back end which has allowed just 10.1 goals against per game which ranks third-best across the NLL.

Click to play video: 'Rush look to extend their longest winning streak in franchise history'
Rush look to extend their longest winning streak in franchise history
Helping to bring along young defenders like Matt Acchione and Jake Naso, Jay believes a thread of leadership is running through the entire Rush roster this season.

“Everyone is a leader in their own way,” said Jay. “It shows you don’t have to wear a letter to be a leader out here, you just got to be vocal and have a voice. I guess I am turning 30 this summer, so I’m definitely turning into a little bit of a leader. I’m a little quieter at times, but it’s been great.”

Completing a perfect month of January with a 4-0 record, Jay and the Rush will face their biggest test of the season on Saturday night hosting the first-place Buffalo Bandits at SaskTel Centre.

With the veteran defender adding a complete, four-quarter effort will be needed to dispatch a Bandits team with just one loss on the season.

“We’re still waiting to do that this year,” said Jay. “I can’t wait to see what we can do when we put a full 60 [minutes] together.”

It’s a 7:00 p.m. start from SaskTel Centre between the Rush and Bandits on Saturday night.

