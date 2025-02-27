Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man beaten to death in Quebec in possible road rage incident

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 2:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: Thursday, February 27, 2025'
Global News Morning headlines: Thursday, February 27, 2025
WATCH: Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 47-year-old man is dead after being beaten to death in a road rage incident in a Montreal suburb on Wednesday.

Police say emergency services were called at around 2:40 p.m. for a man who had received a severe beating at the intersection of Saint-Georges and Upper Edison streets in Saint-Lambert, Que.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victim was sent to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

Longueuil police say the incident is possibly linked to road rage.

Trending Now

Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested and questioned by investigators and was released with a promise to appear in court on Thursday.

The suspect will likely be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Sponsored content

AdChoices