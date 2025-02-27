Man beaten to death in Quebec in possible road rage incident

See more sharing options

A 47-year-old man is dead after being beaten to death in a road rage incident in a Montreal suburb on Wednesday.

Police say emergency services were called at around 2:40 p.m. for a man who had received a severe beating at the intersection of Saint-Georges and Upper Edison streets in Saint-Lambert, Que.

The victim was sent to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

Longueuil police say the incident is possibly linked to road rage.

Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested and questioned by investigators and was released with a promise to appear in court on Thursday.

The suspect will likely be charged with involuntary manslaughter.