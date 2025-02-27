Devon Marsman’s remains identified, but his mother says this isn’t closure

Send this page to someone via email

Human remains that were found in September 2024 as part of the Devon Sinclair Marsman homicide investigation have now been positively identified as belonging to the Halifax teen.

While his mother Theresa Gray had long thought that was the case, the news was still difficult to accept.

“People say it puts closure, but it doesn’t really put closure,” she told Global News Thursday.

“It’s not the answer I wanted.”

Devon, who was 16 at the time, went missing in February 2022.

On Sept. 17, 2024, Halifax Regional Police announced his death was considered a homicide and began laying charges. Human remains were found that same month and sent to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service for identification.

“This week investigators received results confirming that the remains belong to the victim, Devon Sinclair Marsman,” police said in a Thursday release.

“The location where the remains were discovered will not be released at this time as court proceedings are ongoing.”

According to Theresa’s support team, news of positive identification is bittersweet.

“We really thought that that would be like a relief. But I don’t know that that’s the case,” said family friend, Lisa Fenton. “Now that we heard it, it will definitely give teeth to the court case. They’ll have more evidence as they move forward.”

Four people are facing charges in the case, including Devon’s cousin Treyton Marsman. The 26-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains and obstructing justice.

Gray said her focus now is on the upcoming trial dates for those accused, and to bring her son home. She said once his remains are released back to her, she will hold a celebration of life to honour him.

“The sad thing is, you know, he spent two and a half years just rotting away when everybody knew where he was and what they did,” she said.

“So that’s even worse, to have to wait two and a half years when I searched constantly to find him.”

She said after living so long without knowing where he was, she is in no rush to bury his remains.

“If something ever happens to me, he can go with me. But until something happens to me, he’ll stay here.”

Gray, who spent months putting up posters and organizing searches for her son during his disappearance, said she hopes to find justice.

View image in full screen Gray never stopped searching for her son. Now she won’t give up until he gets the justice he deserves. Ella Macdonald / Global News

“He always knew how much I loved him, and I would do anything for him. And right from the beginning, I made that promise that I would never stop until the people (were held) accountable,” she said.

“Devon was always loved more than you can imagine.”

Three others are currently facing charges in relation to the case.

Emma Maria Meta Casey, 23, is charged with indignity to human remains, obstructing justice, and accessory after the fact to murder.

Chelsey Herritt, 26, has been charged with indignity to human remains, and accessory after the fact to murder.

Both will return to Supreme Court in late March to set trial dates.

A 20-year-old man who was a youth at the time of the murder has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and obstructing justice. He has already been indicted and has opted for a trial by supreme court judge only. His dates will be set in early March.

According to Fenton, Gray will continue to miss work in order to attend the court proceedings of all four accused. If members of the public wish to support the family during this time, they can donate to their GoFundMe or contact Lisa Fenton on social media.

Devon’s celebration of life will be open to the public for everyone who helped in the search, shared his story and never gave up hope.

“I still ask people to please share, you know, ‘Justice for Devon,'” Gray said. “He needs to get the justice he deserves. The people need to be held accountable for what they did to my son.

