Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Devon Marsman’s remains identified, but his mother says this isn’t closure

By Rebecca Lau & Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 6:00 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Devon Marsman’s remains are identified, but mother says there’s no closure'
Devon Marsman’s remains are identified, but mother says there’s no closure
WATCH: Devon Marsman’s mother says the news she received this week is nothing short of heartbreaking. In an exclusive interview with Global News, she shares her emotions after learning that her 16-year-old son’s remains have finally been identified. Ella MacDonald reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Human remains that were found in September 2024 as part of the Devon Sinclair Marsman homicide investigation have now been positively identified as belonging to the Halifax teen.

While his mother Theresa Gray had long thought that was the case, the news was still difficult to accept.

“People say it puts closure, but it doesn’t really put closure,” she told Global News Thursday.

“It’s not the answer I wanted.”

Devon, who was 16 at the time, went missing in February 2022.

On Sept. 17, 2024, Halifax Regional Police announced his death was considered a homicide and began laying charges. Human remains were found that same month and sent to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service for identification.

Story continues below advertisement

“This week investigators received results confirming that the remains belong to the victim, Devon Sinclair Marsman,” police said in a Thursday release.

“The location where the remains were discovered will not be released at this time as court proceedings are ongoing.”

According to Theresa’s support team, news of positive identification is bittersweet.

“We really thought that that would be like a relief. But I don’t know that that’s the case,” said family friend, Lisa Fenton. “Now that we heard it, it will definitely give teeth to the court case. They’ll have more evidence as they move forward.”

Four people are facing charges in the case, including Devon’s cousin Treyton Marsman. The 26-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains and obstructing justice.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Gray said her focus now is on the upcoming trial dates for those accused, and to bring her son home. She said once his remains are released back to her, she will hold a celebration of life to honour him.

“The sad thing is, you know, he spent two and a half years just rotting away when everybody knew where he was and what they did,” she said.

“So that’s even worse, to have to wait two and a half years when I searched constantly to find him.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said after living so long without knowing where he was, she is in no rush to bury his remains.

“If something ever happens to me, he can go with me. But until something happens to me, he’ll stay here.”

Gray, who spent months putting up posters and organizing searches for her son during his disappearance, said she hopes to find justice.

Gray never stopped searching for her son. Now she won’t give up until he gets the justice he deserves. View image in full screen
Gray never stopped searching for her son. Now she won’t give up until he gets the justice he deserves. Ella Macdonald / Global News

“He always knew how much I loved him, and I would do anything for him. And right from the beginning, I made that promise that I would never stop until the people (were held) accountable,” she said.

Trending Now

“Devon was always loved more than you can imagine.”

Three others are currently facing charges in relation to the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Emma Maria Meta Casey, 23, is charged with indignity to human remains, obstructing justice, and accessory after the fact to murder.

Chelsey Herritt, 26, has been charged with indignity to human remains, and accessory after the fact to murder.

Both will return to Supreme Court in late March to set trial dates.

A 20-year-old man who was a youth at the time of the murder has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and obstructing justice. He has already been indicted and has opted for a trial by supreme court judge only. His dates will be set in early March.

According to Fenton, Gray will continue to miss work in order to attend the court proceedings of all four accused. If members of the public wish to support the family during this time, they can donate to their GoFundMe or contact Lisa Fenton on social media.

Devon’s celebration of life will be open to the public for everyone who helped in the search, shared his story and never gave up hope.

“I still ask people to please share, you know, ‘Justice for Devon,'” Gray said. “He needs to get the justice he deserves. The people need to be held accountable for what they did to my son.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Devon Marsman’s family continues fight for justice'
Devon Marsman’s family continues fight for justice
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices