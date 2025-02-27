SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Toronto-area under a winter weather advisory as people head to the polls

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 9:48 am
1 min read
A person crosses a street as snow falls in Montreal, Sunday, January 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A person crosses a street as snow falls in Montreal, Sunday, January 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
The Greater Toronto Area is under a winter weather advisory on Thursday as people head to the polls for election day in Ontario.

Environment Canada said snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 cm are expected, though some melting is likely on paved surfaces.

The weather agency said the snow will fall in the morning and there may be poor visibility with bands of heavy snow, especially in urban areas.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

The winter weather advisory stretches from the Greater Toronto Area to just south of Barrie across Peterborough and Ottawa. The areas in eastern Ontario are expecting more snow, between 5 and 10 cm.

The snow comes as Ontarians head to the polls on Thursday in a rare winter election.

Back-to-back snowstorms hit many parts of the province this month and some cities are still working to clear the snow and ice accumulated on streets and sidewalks.

Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford, who has served as premier for almost seven years, called the snap election at the end of January, saying the threat of tariffs from the United States meant that he needed a new, stronger mandate than the 79 seats he had at dissolution.

The decision triggered the province’s first winter election since 1883 at a cost of roughly $189 million.

Polls are open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

— With files from Isaac Callan & The Canadian Press

