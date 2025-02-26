Teen arrested with loaded handgun at Ontario high school, no injuries: police

See more sharing options

Police say an Ontario teenager allegedly carrying a loaded handgun, ammunition and knives was arrested after making threats at his high school.

Ontario Provincial Police say no one was injured before the 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon without incident at the high school in Campbellford, a community east of Toronto.

OPP spokesperson Const. James Clarke says the school was in lockdown for around 10 minutes before the arrest, shortly after 12 p.m.

Clarke says police are investigating how the teen got the gun, and he is not sharing further details about the alleged threats.

The teen from the nearby community of Havelock faces several weapons charges, including possession of a loaded firearm, as well as a charge of uttering threats.

In a social media post, the high school’s principal said mental health clinicians would be at the school on Wednesday.