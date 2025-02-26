Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Classified, Dutcher lead East Coast Music Award nominees with gala returning to N.L.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2025 3:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'On the way to ECMA: New CEO talks about awards with Global News Morning'
On the way to ECMA: New CEO talks about awards with Global News Morning
RELATED: On the way to ECMA: New CEO talks about awards with Global News Morning – Apr 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The contenders for this years East Coast Music Awards have been announced after a period of turmoil for the organization.

Hip-hop artist Classified and Indigenous tenor Jeremy Dutcher lead nominees with eight nominations each, followed by Kellie Loder, Jah’Mila, Maggie Andrew and Vishtèn, who each earned five nominations.

The East Coast Music Association says in a news release that the awards festivities are set for St. John’s, N.L., from May 7 to 11.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The association’s chief executive, Blanche Israël, parted ways with the board of directors in January after a clash over the future of the awards and the organization that administers them.

An online petition launched late last year had called for “transparency and stability” amid an array of changes that affected the awards and its associated festival.

Story continues below advertisement

Classified’s nominations include album of the year and rap/hip-hop release of the year, while Dutcher’s nominations include classical composer of the year and roots release of the year.

“East Coast musicians are a powerhouse of talent, blending rich traditions with innovative sounds that not only define the cultural fabric of the region but also shape and elevate Canada’s music scene,” Michelle Eagles, chair of ECMA’s board of directors, said in the news release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices