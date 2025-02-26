Classified, Dutcher lead East Coast Music Award nominees with gala returning to N.L.

Send this page to someone via email

The contenders for this years East Coast Music Awards have been announced after a period of turmoil for the organization.

Hip-hop artist Classified and Indigenous tenor Jeremy Dutcher lead nominees with eight nominations each, followed by Kellie Loder, Jah’Mila, Maggie Andrew and Vishtèn, who each earned five nominations.

The East Coast Music Association says in a news release that the awards festivities are set for St. John’s, N.L., from May 7 to 11.

The association’s chief executive, Blanche Israël, parted ways with the board of directors in January after a clash over the future of the awards and the organization that administers them.

An online petition launched late last year had called for “transparency and stability” amid an array of changes that affected the awards and its associated festival.

Classified’s nominations include album of the year and rap/hip-hop release of the year, while Dutcher’s nominations include classical composer of the year and roots release of the year.

“East Coast musicians are a powerhouse of talent, blending rich traditions with innovative sounds that not only define the cultural fabric of the region but also shape and elevate Canada’s music scene,” Michelle Eagles, chair of ECMA’s board of directors, said in the news release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.