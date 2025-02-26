Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Wednesday, Feb. 26

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Wednesday, Feb. 26:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Oldcastle: Ford will make a campaign stop just outside of Windsor and visit the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 494 in Tecumseh.
London: Ford will meet with employees at Armo Tool.
St. Catharines: Ford will then meet workers at Decora Powder Coatings.
Hamilton: He will also visit workers at Mondelez.
Get daily National news
Breslau: Ford will visit the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 804.
Mississauga: Ford will meet with members of the Polish community.
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Toronto: Stiles will make a campaign stop at 9 a.m., and also visit a local community hub at 6 p.m.
Niagara: She will make a stop at the Ontario Nurses Association at 12 p.m.
Hamilton: Stiles will meet with Canadian Union of Public Employees 7800 workers at 3 p.m., before meeting local teachers.
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Oakville: Crombie will make a campaign stop at 10:45 a.m.
Mississauga: Crombie will then visit local businesses and campaigns at 12 p.m.
Hamilton: She will make another campaign stop at 6 p.m.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Kitchener: Schreiner will canvass in the community with local candidate Aislinn Clancy at 11 a.m., and will hold an event with volunteers at 12 p.m. before further canvassing.
Comments