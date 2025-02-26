SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Wednesday, Feb. 26

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2025 7:22 am
1 min read
<p>A composite image made from four file photographs show, from left to right, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie in Mississauga, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025; Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025; Leader of the Ontario NDP Marit Stiles in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday, Feb. 7, 2025; and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner in Kitchener, Ont., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette, Chris Young, Kenneth Armstrong</p>. View image in full screen
<p>A composite image made from four file photographs show, from left to right, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie in Mississauga, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025; Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025; Leader of the Ontario NDP Marit Stiles in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday, Feb. 7, 2025; and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner in Kitchener, Ont., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette, Chris Young, Kenneth Armstrong</p>. GAC
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Wednesday, Feb. 26:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Oldcastle: Ford will make a campaign stop just outside of Windsor and visit the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 494 in Tecumseh.

London: Ford will meet with employees at Armo Tool.

St. Catharines: Ford will then meet workers at Decora Powder Coatings.

Hamilton: He will also visit workers at Mondelez.

Breslau: Ford will visit the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 804.

Mississauga: Ford will meet with members of the Polish community.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles will make a campaign stop at 9 a.m., and also visit a local community hub at 6 p.m.

Niagara: She will make a stop at the Ontario Nurses Association at 12 p.m.

Hamilton: Stiles will meet with Canadian Union of Public Employees 7800 workers at 3 p.m., before meeting local teachers.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Oakville: Crombie will make a campaign stop at 10:45 a.m.

Mississauga: Crombie will then visit local businesses and campaigns at 12 p.m.

Hamilton: She will make another campaign stop at 6 p.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Kitchener: Schreiner will canvass in the community with local candidate Aislinn Clancy at 11 a.m., and will hold an event with volunteers at 12 p.m. before further canvassing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

