Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Wednesday, Feb. 26

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Wednesday, Feb. 26:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Oldcastle: Ford will make a campaign stop just outside of Windsor and visit the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 494 in Tecumseh.

London: Ford will meet with employees at Armo Tool.

St. Catharines: Ford will then meet workers at Decora Powder Coatings.

Hamilton: He will also visit workers at Mondelez.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Breslau: Ford will visit the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 804.

Mississauga: Ford will meet with members of the Polish community.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles will make a campaign stop at 9 a.m., and also visit a local community hub at 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara: She will make a stop at the Ontario Nurses Association at 12 p.m.

Hamilton: Stiles will meet with Canadian Union of Public Employees 7800 workers at 3 p.m., before meeting local teachers.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Oakville: Crombie will make a campaign stop at 10:45 a.m.

Mississauga: Crombie will then visit local businesses and campaigns at 12 p.m.

Hamilton: She will make another campaign stop at 6 p.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Kitchener: Schreiner will canvass in the community with local candidate Aislinn Clancy at 11 a.m., and will hold an event with volunteers at 12 p.m. before further canvassing.