Convicted killer serving life sentence escapes Quebec prison, caught in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A federal inmate serving life for murder escaped from a Quebec prison Monday – only to be found hundreds of kilometres away in Toronto.

Authorities say they noticed convicted killer Ricardo Vilches had vanished from the minimum security unit at the Archambault Institution in Ste-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., when he wasn’t present during head count at noon.

View image in full screen Ricardo Vilches, 85, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS- HO Correctional Service Canada

Correctional Service Canada said an arrest warrant was issued for Vilches and was arrested by Toronto police around 5:45 p.m. that same day.

Story continues below advertisement

Vilches was charged with second-degree murder for the 1985 killing of his then-wife Patricia Fierro-Vilches and has spent the last 30 years incarcerated.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Corrections officials say they will investigate the circumstances surrounding Vilches’ escape.