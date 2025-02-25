Menu

Canada

Convicted killer serving life sentence escapes Quebec prison, caught in Toronto

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 12:42 pm
1 min read
A federal inmate serving life for murder escaped from a Quebec prison Monday – only to be found hundreds of kilometres away in Toronto.

Authorities say they noticed convicted killer Ricardo Vilches had vanished from the minimum security unit at the Archambault Institution in Ste-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., when he wasn’t present during head count at noon.

Ricardo Vilches, 85, is shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
Ricardo Vilches, 85, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS- HO Correctional Service Canada
Correctional Service Canada said an arrest warrant was issued for Vilches and was arrested by Toronto police around 5:45 p.m. that same day.

Vilches was charged with second-degree murder for the 1985 killing of his then-wife Patricia Fierro-Vilches and has spent the last 30 years incarcerated.

Corrections officials say they will investigate the circumstances surrounding Vilches’ escape.

 

