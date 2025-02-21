Menu

Crime

Short-lived escape: Ontario inmates with ‘violent criminal history’ back in custody

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 8:33 am
1 min read
Inmates with ‘violent criminal history’ escape from Ontario prison
Two inmates with a “violent history” who escaped from an Ontario prison earlier this week are back in custody, authorities say.

Jay Sedore, 70, and Michael Karas, 68, were found in a Toronto hotel shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

Sedore and Karas were discovered missing during a routine inmate count around 6:30 p.m. at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Feb. 19, Correctional Service Canada said. Both were housed in the minimum-security unit of the multi-level prison.

Sedore has been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, while Karas is serving a 15-year, six-month, and 10-day sentence for robbery, forcible confinement and using an imitation firearm.

The OPP said the men fled in a grey or silver sedan. Police said both were safely brought into custody when found Thursday.

It is unknown at this time how the two were able to escape the Gravenhurst prison.

Anyone with information on how the two escape is urged to contact the OPP.

— with files from Prisha Dev

