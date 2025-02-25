Missing sisters who vanished in Scotland found, cause of death revealed

Send this page to someone via email

The official cause of death of the two sisters who went missing in Scotland in January has been revealed after they were found in a river in Aberdeen.

The cause of death of the 32-year-old sisters, Henrietta and Eliza Huszti, has been ruled as drowning, according to the pair’s death certificates, as reported by BBC Scotland News.

Henrietta and Eliza, who were part of a set of triplets originally from Hungary, disappeared on Jan. 7. Their bodies were found in the River Dee on Jan. 31, where they were last seen alive on CCTV footage. The police, who confirmed their identities, said the deaths of the sisters — who had moved to Scotland about 10 years ago — were not being treated as suspicious.

The news comes after more than a month of searching for the sisters, who were last seen crossing the Victoria Bridge in Aberdeen’s city centre at night on Jan. 7.

On Jan. 21, police issued an updated appeal after they confirmed that a text message was sent from Henrietta’s cellphone to their landlord at 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 7, the day they went missing.

The text message, sent from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicated that they would not be returning to the apartment they were renting. The cellphone was then disconnected from the network and had not been active since.

The next day, the siblings’ personal belongings were found inside the apartment and their landlord reported her concerns to police.

View image in full screen Eliza Huszti (L) and Henrietta Huszti (R.). Handout / Police Scotland

A relative previously told the BBC that Eliza and Henrietta last spoke to their mother on Jan. 4 and that nothing in their 40-minute conversation seemed out of the ordinary.

On Jan. 9, Insp. Darren Bruce said that “extensive inquiries” were ongoing to trace the sisters and “searches are being carried out in and around the area where they were last seen.”

Bruce had asked residents and businesses in the area to review their CCTV and dashcam logs.

He added that police were “continuing to speak to people who know Eliza and Henrietta,” and urged anyone with information to contact police.

Police dogs and marine search units were also being used in the search for the sisters.

On Jan. 31, the body of one of the sisters was found in the River Dee, according to police in Scotland. Later that day, the police announced they had discovered the remains of the second sister.

“The two bodies recovered from the River Dee on Friday, 31 January, have now been formally identified as Henrietta and Eliza Huszti. Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the exact cause of death however there are no apparent suspicious circumstances,” Supt. David Howieson, of Police Scotland, said in a statement.

Their brother, Jozsef Huszti, told BBC News that their family could not comprehend the events and that they had many unanswered questions surrounding the deaths.

—With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield