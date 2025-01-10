Police search for missing sisters who vanished during night walk in Scotland

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Scotland are looking for two sisters reported missing in Aberdeen, who were last seen three days ago.

Police Scotland is asking for help from the public to find the 32-year-old sisters, Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. The pair were last seen on CCTV footage crossing the Victoria Bridge in Aberdeen’s city centre at night on Tuesday.

“They have crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath next to the River Dee heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club,” police said in a release.

The sisters are both described as white, with slim builds and long brown hair.

View image in full screen Eliza Huszti (L) and Henrietta Huszti (R.). Handout / Police Scotland

According to the BBC, the Huszti sisters are part of a set of triplets, originally from Hungary but living in Scotland for the last seven years. A relative told the outlet Eliza and Henrietta last spoke to their mother on Jan. 4 and that nothing in their 40-minute conversation seemed out of the ordinary.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta and searches are being carried out in and around the area where they were last seen,” Insp. Darren Bruce said in the release, asking residents and businesses in the area to review their CCTV and dashcam logs.

He added that police “are continuing to speak to people who know Eliza and Henrietta,” and urged anyone with information to contact police.

Police dogs and marine search units are currently being used in the search for the sisters.