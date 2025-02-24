‘Dangerous offender’ who police had warned about re-arrested in Vancouver

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police say a designated “dangerous offender” who was living in the city is back in police custody.

Tyler Gordon Strathdee, 36, was arrested Sunday following an unspecified incident in the Downtown Eastside.

In December, police warned Strathdee posed “a significant risk of harm and is a high risk to commit further physical and sexual violence,” and said he would be living in a local halfway house.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Strathdee is currently serving an 11-year sentence for multiple violent offences committed in Alberta, including manslaughter, robbery, assault with a weapon and sexual assault.

He has a criminal record dating back to 2007 and was formally designated a Dangerous Offender in 2019, following a 2015 sex assault conviction that included reports from psychological experts who diagnosed him with psychopathy.

Police have not released any details about what prompted Strathdee’s arrest on Sunday.