Crime

‘Dangerous offender’ who police had warned about re-arrested in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 24, 2025 4:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police warn of dangerous offender'
Vancouver police warn of dangerous offender
RELATED: Vancouver police issuing a warning tonight about 36-year-old Tyler Gordon Strathdee. He was serving an 11-year-two-month sentence for a series of violent and sexual offences in Alberta – Dec 3, 2024
Vancouver police say a designated “dangerous offender” who was living in the city is back in police custody.

Tyler Gordon Strathdee, 36, was arrested Sunday following an unspecified incident in the Downtown Eastside.

In December, police warned Strathdee posed “a significant risk of harm and is a high risk to commit further physical and sexual violence,” and said he would be living in a local halfway house.

Strathdee is currently serving an 11-year sentence for multiple violent offences committed in Alberta, including manslaughter, robbery, assault with a weapon and sexual assault.

He has a criminal record dating back to 2007 and was formally designated a Dangerous Offender in 2019, following a 2015 sex assault conviction that included reports from psychological experts who diagnosed him with psychopathy.

Police have not released any details about what prompted Strathdee’s arrest on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

