Ontario election 2025: Here’s where the leaders will be on Monday, Feb. 24

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Monday, Feb. 24:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Ford will accept a union endorsement and hold a press conference in Toronto at 11 a.m.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Windsor: Stiles will make her first campaign stop in Windsor to hold a press conference at 3:20 p.m.

Sarnia: She will make another campaign stop at an intersection in Sarnia at 6 p.m.

London: Stiles will end the day at a restaurant in London, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Ottawa: Crombie will begin the day in Ottawa with a press conference at 9:30 a.m.

Toronto: Crombie will spend the afternoon canvassing in Toronto, with stops in the Humber River-Black Creek riding and Toronto-St. Paul’s.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Bracebridge: Schreiner will spend the day in Ontario’s cottage country with Parry Sound-Muskoka candidate Matt Ritcher. He will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. before canvassing in the afternoon.

McDougall: Schreiner will attend an Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation Rally at 4 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025