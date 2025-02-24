SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario election 2025: Here’s where the leaders will be on Monday, Feb. 24

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2025 6:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Final campaign weekend before Ontarians head to the polls'
Final campaign weekend before Ontarians head to the polls
WATCH: Final campaign weekend before Ontarians head to the polls.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Monday, Feb. 24:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Ford will accept a union endorsement and hold a press conference in Toronto at 11 a.m.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Windsor: Stiles will make her first campaign stop in Windsor to hold a press conference at 3:20 p.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sarnia: She will make another campaign stop at an intersection in Sarnia at 6 p.m.

London: Stiles will end the day at a restaurant in London, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Ottawa: Crombie will begin the day in Ottawa with a press conference at 9:30 a.m.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto: Crombie will spend the afternoon canvassing in Toronto, with stops in the Humber River-Black Creek riding and Toronto-St. Paul’s.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Bracebridge: Schreiner will spend the day in Ontario’s cottage country with Parry Sound-Muskoka candidate Matt Ritcher. He will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. before canvassing in the afternoon.

McDougall: Schreiner will attend an Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation Rally at 4 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices