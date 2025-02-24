Ontario election 2025: Here’s where the leaders will be on Monday, Feb. 24

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Monday, Feb. 24:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Toronto: Ford will accept a union endorsement and hold a press conference in Toronto at 11 a.m.
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Windsor: Stiles will make her first campaign stop in Windsor to hold a press conference at 3:20 p.m.
Sarnia: She will make another campaign stop at an intersection in Sarnia at 6 p.m.
London: Stiles will end the day at a restaurant in London, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Ottawa: Crombie will begin the day in Ottawa with a press conference at 9:30 a.m.
Toronto: Crombie will spend the afternoon canvassing in Toronto, with stops in the Humber River-Black Creek riding and Toronto-St. Paul’s.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Bracebridge: Schreiner will spend the day in Ontario’s cottage country with Parry Sound-Muskoka candidate Matt Ritcher. He will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. before canvassing in the afternoon.
McDougall: Schreiner will attend an Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation Rally at 4 p.m.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025
