Canada

Canadians remain confident in aviation industry after 116-years of powered flight

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted February 24, 2025 10:58 am
2 min read
Various planes on display at the Hanger Flight Museum. View image in full screen
It's been 116-years since the first powered flight in Canada. Drew Stremick / Global News
On Feb. 23, 1909, Canada experienced its first powered flight in Nova Scotia, where the Silver Dart flew a distance of 800 metres and landed on the frozen water of Baddeck Bay.

In the eleven decades since, aviation has become a crucial means of travel for Canada and its economy, according to Lauren Maillet from the Hanger Flight Museum in Calgary.

“We have access to fruits like pineapples and mangos because of flight,” said Maillet. “We wouldn’t have access to (many things) if they had to boat them all the way to Canada. The population that we have in Alberta is diverse because of aviation. (Flight has) just changed our country completely.”

Several recent airplane incidents at home and in the United States have raised questions about the safety of air travel, however, statistics from the Transportation and Safety Board of Canada show the number of crashes, both fatal and non-fatal, have been trending lower since 2013.

“We know the statistics that aviation is still the safest way to travel,” Maillet explained. “When you do the math it’s a very safe way to travel.”

A graph showing the number of aviation incidents by year in Canada. View image in full screen
Since 2013 the number of aviation incidents has been going down. Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Of the crashes recorded, the majority have involved privately owned aircraft, not commercial airplanes.

A bar graph showing the types of aircraft involved in incidents. View image in full screen
The highest contributor to airplane incidents are privately owned aircraft. Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Travelers at Calgary’s International Airport told Global News they weren’t overly concerned about something happening on their flights.

“I think it’s the safest way to travel,” said Greg Baart who was heading to Amsterdam on Sunday.

Richard Evans was dropping off his parents for a flight and said he has no problems with flying regularly. “I fly back and forth to the U.K. once or twice a year,” Evans said. “I don’t really have an issue getting on a plane.”

While some travelers did have concerns given recent incidents, they didn’t think Canada has a problem.

“(I’m) a little apprehensive in the United States with all the issues they’ve been having with the airlines,” said Kelly Doucet. “Then coming into Pearson … they had that rollover.”

Airplane incidents in the U.S. have remained relatively consistent, with data from the National Transportation Safety Board showing on average there are about American 1,400 crashes per year.

A graph showing the number of plane crashes in the United States View image in full screen
Data from the National Transportation Safety Board showing the U.S. averages around 1,400 incidents per year. National Transportation Safety Board
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

