Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Sports

Jays score six runs in ninth of 8-7 win over Bosox

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2025 5:04 pm
1 min read
FORT MYERS – The Toronto Blue Jays scored six runs in the ninth inning and hung on for an 8-7 pre-season win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at JetBlue Park.

Paxton Schultz gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth before getting Marcelo Mayer to ground out to end it.

Alan Roden had two doubles for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Red Sox 14-11. Alex Bregman homered for Boston.

Toronto starter Yariel Rodriguez gave up two earned runs and three hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Boston starter Garrett Crochet struck out four and allowed three hits over 1 2/3 frames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

