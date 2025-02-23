Menu

Canada

A 25-year-old man has died in Halifax police custody after being Tasered

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2025 1:51 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. RJB
A 25-year-old man has died in Halifiax police custody after he was Tasered Saturday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a home in Fairview around 7:45 p.m., where the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police say the 25-year-old became aggressive, which prompted them to use a stun gun.

The man was then handcuffed and taken into custody and EHS was called.

Police say that while in custody, the man’s health showed signs of deterioration and officers and EHS attempted life-saving efforts.

Trending Now

The man was pronounced dead, and the provincial police watchdog has been called to investigate the incident.

Police say the Nova Scotia medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

