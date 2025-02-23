A 25-year-old man has died in Halifax police custody after being Tasered

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 25-year-old man has died in Halifiax police custody after he was Tasered Saturday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a home in Fairview around 7:45 p.m., where the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the 25-year-old became aggressive, which prompted them to use a stun gun.

The man was then handcuffed and taken into custody and EHS was called.

Police say that while in custody, the man’s health showed signs of deterioration and officers and EHS attempted life-saving efforts.

The man was pronounced dead, and the provincial police watchdog has been called to investigate the incident.

Police say the Nova Scotia medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.