A 25-year-old man has died in Halifax police custody after being Tasered

A 25-year-old man has died in Halifiax police custody after he was Tasered Saturday night.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a home in Fairview around 7:45 p.m., where the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.
Police say the 25-year-old became aggressive, which prompted them to use a stun gun.
The man was then handcuffed and taken into custody and EHS was called.
Police say that while in custody, the man’s health showed signs of deterioration and officers and EHS attempted life-saving efforts.
The man was pronounced dead, and the provincial police watchdog has been called to investigate the incident.
Police say the Nova Scotia medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.
