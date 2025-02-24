Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man stabbed outside of Edmonton apartment in morning attack

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted February 24, 2025 10:57 am
1 min read
Edmonton police investigate after a man with stab wounds was found outside 10630 114 St NW on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Edmonton police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds outside 10630 114 St NW on Saturday morning. Jaclyn Kucey, Global News
Edmonton police were called to a weapons complaint Saturday morning in the area of 115 Street and 107 Avenue where they found a man with multiple stab wounds lying on the sidewalk.

The wounded man was initially discovered by a neighbour named Mohamed Mahad in the alley outside his apartment. “He was calling me, saying please can you help me. I’m dying, I’m dying,” Mahad said.

The wounded man told Mahad he had been stabbed twice in the back as well as in the neck and the eye by another man who had been following him as he walked back to his apartment at 115th Street and 106th Avenue.

EMS arrived on scene outside 10630 114 St. NW around 8:30 a.m. and took the man to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have not yet confirmed if a suspect has been arrested. Detectives have taken over and continue to investigate.

