Man stabbed outside of Edmonton apartment in morning attack

Edmonton police were called to a weapons complaint Saturday morning in the area of 115 Street and 107 Avenue where they found a man with multiple stab wounds lying on the sidewalk.

The wounded man was initially discovered by a neighbour named Mohamed Mahad in the alley outside his apartment. “He was calling me, saying please can you help me. I’m dying, I’m dying,” Mahad said.

The wounded man told Mahad he had been stabbed twice in the back as well as in the neck and the eye by another man who had been following him as he walked back to his apartment at 115th Street and 106th Avenue.

EMS arrived on scene outside 10630 114 St. NW around 8:30 a.m. and took the man to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have not yet confirmed if a suspect has been arrested. Detectives have taken over and continue to investigate.