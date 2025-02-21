Canadian First Nations call for stable, equitable funding for local police

Send this page to someone via email

It was a service Cpl. Tammy Dodginghorse undertook even before her people were given full policing authority over TsuuT’ina Nation.

In almost 30 years of building public trust in law enforcement, Dodginghorse passed up recruitment opportunities that would have grown her salary, benefits and pension with the Calgary Police Service.

“I grew up here,” said Dodginghorse. “These are my people and when I come to work, I feel like I’m responsible for my people.

The TsuuT’ina Nation Police Service, known by its community as Tosunga, is one of three self-administered police forces on First Nations in Alberta. Siksika is expected to become the fourth later this year.

Their costs are funded by both provincial and federal governments, to the tune of 48 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively. But, according to Tosunga police chief Keith Blake, that funding falls short, receiving about 30 per cent less funding than mainstream policing.

“We’re underfunded, under-supported and we have legislative restrictions that other services just don’t have to contend with,” said Blake. “I don’t even know what my policing budget for next year will be come April.”

It was a common theme at a two-day conference hosted by TsuuT’ina Feb. 19th and 20th, called Empowering First Nations Police Governance.

“We’re advocating for all the same things, for everybody across the country,” said Darren Montour, Chief of Ontario’s Six Nations Police Service. “The common denominator is funding, or lack thereof.”

The assistant commissioner in charge of Indigenous police for the RCMP was also in attendance. He acknowledged the disparity.

“The funding is not the same. It’s not equal,” said Warren Brown. “There are attraction and retention and recruiting issues. So, depending on where you are it’s just very, very complex.”

In Canada, Indigenous policing is treated as a program rather than an essential service. Continued funding isn’t a guarantee.

“I know communities across Canada who would be so grateful and who still dream of the day, not only to see their own police force on their nation, but to see it have representation the way we do,” said Teddy Manywounds, a member of TsuuT’ina Nation and chair of the First Nation Police Governance Council of Canada.

In a statement to Global News, Arthur Green, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services, said, “Alberta’s government fully supports self-administered First Nations policing and recognizes the critical role Indigenous police services play in keeping their communities safe.”

“We are calling on the federal government to pass essential services legislation that would provide more stable and equitable funding… while also urging the federal government to make necessary reforms to the [First Nations and Inuit Policing Program] to better support Indigenous policing.”