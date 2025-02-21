Suspect wanted for murder, kidnapping, extortion remains at large: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help locate a suspect facing serious charges — including first-degree murder, kidnapping, and extortion — in connection with a homicide in September of last year.

Police said 22-year-old Ontario man Zeyad Vifan Shammo was found dead on Sept. 13, 2024, in a Bristol Avenue home after going missing in what police determined was an abduction.

Two suspects, 26-year-olds Sonny Balemba and Robert Chaykowski, were arrested and taken into custody at the time, but police continue to search for a third man, Chad Jason Dandan, 24.

Police said Dandan might be in northern Manitoba.

Dandan is described as five-feet-six-inches in height and 140 lbs., with a medium build, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police are urging members of the public not to approach Dandan if they spot him, but to call 911, major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

