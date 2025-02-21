Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted for murder, kidnapping, extortion remains at large: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 2:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg men face murder, kidnapping, extortion charges: police'
Winnipeg men face murder, kidnapping, extortion charges: police
RELATED: Two people are in custody facing murder, kidnapping, and extortion charges in connection with Winnipeg’s 30th homicide of 2024, police say – Sep 16, 2024
Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help locate a suspect facing serious charges — including first-degree murder, kidnapping, and extortion — in connection with a homicide in September of last year.

Police said 22-year-old Ontario man Zeyad Vifan Shammo was found dead on Sept. 13, 2024, in a Bristol Avenue home after going missing in what police determined was an abduction.

Two suspects, 26-year-olds Sonny Balemba and Robert Chaykowski, were arrested and taken into custody at the time, but police continue to search for a third man, Chad Jason Dandan, 24.

Police said Dandan might be in northern Manitoba.

Dandan is described as five-feet-six-inches in height and 140 lbs., with a medium build, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police are urging members of the public not to approach Dandan if they spot him, but to call 911, major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say'
Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say
