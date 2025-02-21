‘I felt trapped’: Woman tells court Toronto city councillor forced himself on her

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article contains graphic descriptions of a sexual nature. Please read your own discretion.

Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson’s sexual assault trial resumed Friday and heard from a third woman who alleged Thompson woke her in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted her.

The Crown’s final witness, a woman whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was a guest for a Muskoka cottage weekend in 2022 when the alleged incident occurred.

In a Bracebridge courtroom, the woman said that after a day of drinking that began with the Scarborough Centre councillor proclaiming “what happens in Muskoka, stays in Muskoka,” she was woken up in the middle of the night by Thompson standing over her.

Having difficulty walking because she was severely drunk, the woman said Thompson took her hand and guided her to a basement bedroom, where she said he took out his penis and aggressively attempted to get sexual.

The woman said she repeatedly protested, telling Thompson she didn’t want to have sex. Too drunk to stand, she said she sat on the bed and continually told Thompson “no.”

“At that moment, I was scared,” she told the court. “I just knew I couldn’t do anything, I was drunk, I didn’t know where I was, I had driven there (and) it’s the middle of the night. I felt trapped.”

Thompson, she alleged, ignored her and continued rubbing his penis on her before ejaculating on her face and chest.

Following the weekend, the woman said Thompson continued attempts to contact her. She said after having violent nightmares and severe anxiety, she sought victim services and went to the police.

Thompson, who is currently in his sixth term as a councillor, has vigorously maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty. During the cross-examination of the witness, his lawyer, Leora Shemesh, presented a narrative that the sexual encounter was in fact consensual.

Shemesh countered that it was the witness who woke up Thompson, invited him into the kitchen for a late-night drink, and then led the councillor to her bedroom where they engaged in a sex act.

The witness denied this presentation of what happened and while acknowledging she had gaps in her memory due to being “black-out drunk,” said that she was sure she told Thompson to stop and that it was not consensual. While the witness disagreed with Shemesh, Thompson could be seen repeatedly shaking his head.

Two previous women have testified they knew Thompson in a professional capacity, and arrived after being invited to what they thought was a networking opportunity. Both have told the court they were surprised by the lack of other guests when they arrived.

Like the other women, the third witness told the court that when she arrived, Thompson offered her alcohol and left to get the women tequila.

Throughout the day, she said that Thompson had minimal contact with them and kept leaving to work. At one point during supper, the witness said the Thompson announced he had to take a call with Premier Doug Ford.

Her friend told the court that while sunbathing on the dock, Thompson asked to apply sunscreen and in doing so, reached under her bathing suit and fondled her breasts and buttocks.

The first witness, who was only 22 at the time, said Thompson had invited her repeatedly “to get naked” after they smoked marijuana and that he told her to feel how bouncy his bed was.

Trial dates have been both sporadic and spread far apart after beginning last Thanksgiving and sitting last in early December. The availability of the judge and lawyers has made it difficult to find dates.

Awaiting the judge to rule on a legal matter, court broke for the day with the witness in the middle of cross-examination. It’s unclear when the trial will resume, with the judge indicating it could be months from now.

Originally scheduled for five days, Shemesh has indicated she will need at least several additional days to call her witnesses.