Nicolas Cage’s ex sues him, son for alleged ‘catastrophic’ assault

Nicolas Cage’s ex, Christina Fulton, is suing the actor and their son, Weston, over an alleged assault stemming from an April 2024 incident.

Weston, 34, and Fulton were allegedly involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical, an encounter she claims left her with “catastrophic” physical, emotional and financial injuries.

Fulton is accusing Cage, 61, of ignoring Weston’s mental health concerns, according to legal documents obtained by People. She is suing the pair for negligence and Weston for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals,” the lawsuit states, filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. (Global News has not independently viewed the legal documents.)

Fulton also claims Cage “enabled” their son’s alleged behaviour.

“Nicolas has been aware of Weston’s history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others,” the suit reads, according to the outlet.

In July, Weston was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly punching and injuring two victims, according to the Los Angeles Times. Los Angeles County arrest records show Weston was released on July 10 after posting a $150,000 bond. Later that month, he pleaded not guilty to two felony counts. A hearing has been set for March 2025.

Fulton later claimed she was one of the victims and said she was “brutally assaulted,” adding that Weston needed to receive “the help he desperately needs.”

She alleges her son attacked her in the elevator of his condo building, lobby and parking lot, causing “severe and life-threatening injuries.” She also says the incident hurt her “thriving career as a former model, actress and entrepreneur.”

Fulton alleges Cage took “charge” of Weston by giving him financial support, bailing him out of jail multiple times and that he took part in “drinking alcohol with Weston, despite knowing his substance abuse issues and history of violent outbursts.”

She also says Cage “failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that Weston underwent necessary psychiatric treatment or rehabilitation.”

“Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability,” the suit states.

In a statement to USA Today, Weston’s lawyer said Fulton’s suit was expected.

“Ms. Fulton’s decision to file a lawsuit against her own son is not surprising given her past history of litigation against family members,” his lawyer, Michael A. Goldstein, wrote.

“It appears to be nothing short of a money grab and call for attention. Ms. Fulton correctly advised the responding LAPD officers that her son was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time of this incident. We will deal with this appropriately, and in a courtroom.”

Cage vehemently denied any wrongdoing in a statement provided by his rep.

“The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous,” a rep for Cage said in a separate statement. “Mr. Cage does not control Weston’s behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston’s alleged assault of his mother.”

Fulton claims she suffered a brain concussion, multiple contusions, dental trauma, an eye injury, PTSD and psychological damages from the alleged assault. “These injuries have required extensive medical care, surgeries, and treatments,” the lawsuit says.

The suit also notes that she was filming a Netflix series “when the assault derailed her life.”

Fulton did not declare the amount in damages she is seeking, however she is requesting costs related to her filing.