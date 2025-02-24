Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph students learn about historical events through interactive workshop

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 24, 2025 4:35 pm
2 min read
Grade 9 students at CCVI learned about the Holocaust and other historical events during the two-day Tour for Humanity's Canadian Experience. View image in full screen
Grade 9 students at CCVI learned about the Holocaust and other historical events during the two-day Tour for Humanity's Canadian Experience. Submitted/Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Grade 9 students at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute received a history lesson recently through an interactive workshop held on a bus.

On Feb. 19 and 20, students participated in the Tour for Humanity’s Canadian Experience workshop from the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Tour director Daniella Lurion said it’s a field trip without being a field trip.

“When they step on the bus, it’s 30 seats, wheelchair accessible. It’s a floor-to-ceiling projector video wall in front of them so the material really is there with them,” Lurion said.

Lurion said students learned about the Holocaust, the residential school system and antisemitism through the MS St. Louis and more.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She said the program uses data from Statistics Canada to connect the past, present and future and make it relatable to participants.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hate crime statistics in 2023, which is the most up to date, tell us that 45 per cent of all hate crimes today target someone based on race, ethnicity and nationality,” she said.

Since 2013, the Tour for Humanity has travelled to more than 1,200 schools nationwide and has reached more than 200,000 students, educators and community members.

Lurion said they’ve found ways to keep the experience fresh and relevant for students.

“Kids, they’re not using internet any more or less than they did in 2014, however now they’re also equipped with media literacy that was maybe lacking in those days,” she said, adding they’re also better equipped to recognize conspiracy theories online and misinformation.

Trending Now

Lurion said she makes the bus a safe space for students.

“I’ve had teachers come back after sessions and say that their kids have cleaned out local libraries for books about Anne Frank or the Rwanda genocide because they were just fascinated to learn more.”

Lurion said she hopes students walk away with an understanding of the past and how it pertains to the present and the future.

She said it was the tour’s first time in the Royal City, and that the experience with the students was a positive one.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’ve been incredibly respectful. They’ve been participating and listening along,” she said.

She said the workshop plans to return to the Royal City a couple more times in the fall.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices