Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Highway closed after fatal crash between car, semi-truck in Nanaimo

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 3:19 pm
1 min read
RCMP vehicles are seen in Nanaimo, B.C. in an undated file photo. View image in full screen
RCMP vehicles are seen in Nanaimo, B.C., in an undated file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An early morning collision in Nanaimo, B.C., has left two people dead and prompted the multi-hour closure of a stretch of Highway 19.

Nanaimo RCMP said the crash happened around 4 a.m., on Highway 19 at Jingle Pot Road.

Click to play video: 'New video of triple fatal crash on Pattullo Bridge'
New video of triple fatal crash on Pattullo Bridge
Trending Now

Police said a northbound car turned left on a red light and was struck by a southbound semi-truck.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the driver and passenger in the car were killed.

RCMP said their Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was investigating the crash scene, and that the highway would remain closed between Cedar Road and the Northfield Interchange into the afternoon.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices