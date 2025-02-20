Highway closed after fatal crash between car, semi-truck in Nanaimo

See more sharing options

An early morning collision in Nanaimo, B.C., has left two people dead and prompted the multi-hour closure of a stretch of Highway 19.

Nanaimo RCMP said the crash happened around 4 a.m., on Highway 19 at Jingle Pot Road.

Police said a northbound car turned left on a red light and was struck by a southbound semi-truck.

Both the driver and passenger in the car were killed.

RCMP said their Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was investigating the crash scene, and that the highway would remain closed between Cedar Road and the Northfield Interchange into the afternoon.