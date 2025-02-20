Highway closed after fatal crash between car, semi-truck in Nanaimo

An early morning collision in Nanaimo, B.C., has left two people dead and prompted the multi-hour closure of a stretch of Highway 19.
Nanaimo RCMP said the crash happened around 4 a.m., on Highway 19 at Jingle Pot Road.
New video of triple fatal crash on Pattullo Bridge
Trending Now
Police said a northbound car turned left on a red light and was struck by a southbound semi-truck.
Both the driver and passenger in the car were killed.
RCMP said their Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was investigating the crash scene, and that the highway would remain closed between Cedar Road and the Northfield Interchange into the afternoon.
- Once Canada’s most wanted fugitive, Ontario man found guilty of manslaughter
- Pakistani national from Ontario accused in NYC terror plot against Jews agrees to extradition
- Canada moving to list criminal cartels as terrorist groups
- Alleged head of ‘Zizian’ cult arrested, linked to agent’s death near Canada
Comments