Polar bears in the spotlight for annual celebration at Winnipeg zoo

Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo already has a heavy focus on polar bears, thanks to the acclaimed ‘Journey To Churchill’ exhibit, but it’s doubling down on the iconic Arctic mammal with an upcoming weekend of activities supporting International Polar Bear Day.

The zoo is getting an early jump on the annual celebration of all things polar bear, which happens Feb. 27, with a serious of educational and entertaining events to be held this weekend.

Among the fun and games for all ages is a look at the importance of polar bear conservation and how environmental issues like Arctic warming have a negative impact on the iconic species.

“Arctic warming continues to be a significant threat to polar bear,” said the zoo’s director of conservation and research, Stephen Petersen.

“Polar Bear Weekend is a great opportunity for guests to learn more about polar bears, our contributions to polar bear conservation, and how everyone can contribute to their protection.”

Zoo events on Saturday and Sunday include polar bear-themed crafts, puppets, cookie decorating, and a “breakfast with the bears,” as well as a concert by children’s entertainer Al Simmons on Sunday.

Admission to the polar bear events is included with a regular ticket to the zoo.