Environment

Polar bears in the spotlight for annual celebration at Winnipeg zoo

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 2:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'International Polar Bear Day at Assiniboine Park Zoo'
International Polar Bear Day at Assiniboine Park Zoo
Next week marks International Polar Bear Day, and Assiniboine Park Zoo will have plenty of activities this weekend to help celebrate it.
Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo already has a heavy focus on polar bears, thanks to the acclaimed ‘Journey To Churchill’ exhibit, but it’s doubling down on the iconic Arctic mammal with an upcoming weekend of activities supporting International Polar Bear Day.

The zoo is getting an early jump on the annual celebration of all things polar bear, which happens Feb. 27, with a serious of educational and entertaining events to be held this weekend.

Among the fun and games for all ages is a look at the importance of polar bear conservation and how environmental issues like Arctic warming have a negative impact on the iconic species.

“Arctic warming continues to be a significant threat to polar bear,” said the zoo’s director of conservation and research, Stephen Petersen.

“Polar Bear Weekend is a great opportunity for guests to learn more about polar bears, our contributions to polar bear conservation, and how everyone can contribute to their protection.”

Zoo events on Saturday and Sunday include polar bear-themed crafts, puppets, cookie decorating, and a “breakfast with the bears,” as well as a concert by children’s entertainer Al Simmons on Sunday.

Admission to the polar bear events is included with a regular ticket to the zoo.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg zoo hosting weekend of events to mark International Polar Bear Day'
Winnipeg zoo hosting weekend of events to mark International Polar Bear Day
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

