Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Picket lines go up at some LifeLabs locations as workers begin strike action

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 1:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'LifeLabs workers on strike'
LifeLabs workers on strike
Unionized workers at LifeLabs have gone on strike. BCGEU president Paul Finch talks about what went wrong in talks with the province.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Picket lines are up at several LifeLabs locations in B.C. as unionized workers begin strike action.

Workers unionized with the B.C. General Employees Union (BCGEU) kicked off job action on Sunday with a one-day strike rally in Burnaby.

The union is pushing for higher wages, stronger benefits and solutions to understaffing.

LifeLabs has been designated an essential service so it will continue to operate but rotating closures will begin starting on Thursday.

The company is encouraging people to check its website to learn which locations are open.

Click to play video: 'B.C. assures plans are in place as LifeLabs workers go on strike'
B.C. assures plans are in place as LifeLabs workers go on strike
Trending Now

LifeLabs serves more than 7.1 million patients in B.C. every year at 129 collection centres running hundreds of thousands of diagnostic tests each day, according to the company.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our members took a 98 per cent strike vote,” Paul Finch, president of the BCGEU, told Global News.

“Obviously the key issues, we’re far apart on compensation…. We want parity with what the public sector workers doing the same work get as well as scheduling, which is incredibly important. Anyone who has been to a LifeLabs in the last few years knows that scheduling is a key thing here.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices