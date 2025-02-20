SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada names 7 drug cartels, crime groups as terrorist entities

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 12:48 pm
3 min read
Canada moves ahead with listing cartels as terrorist entities in crackdown on fentanyl trade
Canada is listing seven transnational criminal organizations, including multiple drug cartels, as terrorist entities under the Criminal Code, the public safety minister announced on Thursday.

The move was one of the measures the government vowed when U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a 30-day reprieve from the imposition of sweeping tariffs earlier this month, along with last week’s appointment of a fentanyl czar.

Under the designation, law enforcement such as RCMP and local police will have more authority and powers to “follow the money and to look and see how criminal cartels are using sophisticated laundering tactics.”

“To rid Canada of this scourge, our government will ensure law enforcement has every tool available to dismantle and disrupt the operations of these organizations in our communities,” Public Safety Minister David McGuinty said.

“The measures we are taking will help keep fentanyl off Canadian streets and from entering the United States.”

He said that the named groups “spread fear in local populations” and are known for drug trafficking, human trafficking and trafficking of illegal guns.

Click to play video: 'Canada to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations'
Canada to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations

Of the groups listed, five are based in Mexico, including the Sinaloa cartel, which is the country’s oldest criminal group. Tren de Aragua in Venezuela and MS-13 in El Salvador were also listed.

The full list of criminal groups now deemed terrorist entities are:

  • The Gulf Cartel (El Cartel del Golfo)
  • The Michoacán Family (La Familia Michoacana)
  • MS-13 (La Mara Salvatrucha)
  • The United Cartels (Carteles Unidos)
  • TdA (Tren de Aragua)
  • Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación)
  • Sinaloa Cartel (Cartel de Sinaloa)

Asked about whether those named are operating in Canada, RCMP Comm. Mike Duheme confirmed there is intelligence of different cartels operating in Canada, but there is also evidence of Canadian involvement.

“There’s also strong intelligence that Canadians have actually moved to Mexico and South America to facilitate the transport of certain commodities into Canada,” Duheme said.

Last month, Toronto Police reported its largest cocaine seizure in the service’s history with more than 835 kilograms seized. Chief Myron Demkiw said the drugs seized have alleged ties to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

McGuinty said on Wednesday one of the most effective ways to tackle the fentanyl trade is by following the money, cutting off proceeds that fund organized crime and could ultimately help to dismantle the cartels profiting from dangerous and illegal drugs.

On Thursday, he told reporters part of the reason for the listings is to also avoid any further expansion of these groups, with the designation used to “get this under control.”

The public safety minister said the listings come after a “rigorous and ongoing process” to meet a legal threshold based on evidence, intelligence and the law. He said all seven meet the threshold.

The federal government’s move comes a day after eight Latin American crime organizations, including drug cartels, were designated as “foreign terrorist organizations” by the U.S.

All but one of the groups named by Canada were also listed by the U.S., with CDN — the Cartel del Noreste — designated by Canada but not the U.S.

Under Canada’s Criminal Code, a terrorist listing also prohibits financing, travel and recruitment by or for these groups.

Asked if the listings were done in coordination with the Americans, McGuinty said the decision was a “sovereign, independent one,” adding he was not aware of the U.S. listing as of the press conference.

However, he added that tackling the fentanyl crisis needed to be done together.

“We can’t tackle these challenges unless we tackle them together,” he said. “This is part and parcel of our border plan. We can’t wrestle the fentanyl crisis to the ground alone, neither can the Americans.”

The move, however, does still come amid the continued threat by Trump to impose sweeping tariffs on all imports from Canada, citing concerns about the flow of fentanyl and migrants across the border.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

