Video link
Headline link
Canada

Trump could target Canadian lumber with spring tariffs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2025 8:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna sawmill bracing for Trump tariffs'
Kelowna sawmill bracing for Trump tariffs
WATCH ABOVE: Kelowna sawmill bracing for Trump tariffs – Feb 7, 2025
The list of potential American tariffs that could affect Canada grew Wednesday night when U.S. President Donald Trump dropped the idea of a 25 per cent levy on lumber and forest products.

Speaking to the media onboard Air Force One, Trump said his administration was eyeing some time around April for the latest announced duty.

Earlier this month, Trump paused until March 4 his initially planned 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods and a lower 10-per-cent levy on imports of Canadian energy.

Click to play video: 'Canadian sawmills brace for ‘very concerning’ tariffs'
Canadian sawmills brace for ‘very concerning’ tariffs
Canada’s forestry sector recently described the threatened tariffs as unnecessary and unwarranted, given that the U.S. currently meets only about 70 per cent of its homebuilding lumber needs domestically and uses Canadian lumber to fill the gap.

If the threatened 25 per cent tariff is added on top of current duties already in place, the combined total on softwood exports to the United States will be closer to the 50 or 55 per cent estimate.

The U.S. last raised duties on softwood lumber from Canada in August 2024 from 8.05 per cent to 14.54 per cent.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

