Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Ottawa pledges $25M for ‘community hub’ in fire-ravaged Lytton, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2025 3:26 pm
1 min read
Three years later, Lytton still rebuilding after devastating wildfire
RELATED: Three years after nearly the entire Village of Lytton was devoured by a fast-moving wildfire, residents are still rebuilding. It looks a lot different than it did a year ago, but progress remains slow. Still, village officials are optimistic they will rebound. Cassidy Mosconi reports – Jun 25, 2024
Share

The federal government is promising more than $25 million to help build a new “community hub” in the Village of Lytton years after much of the B.C. town was wiped out by fire.

A statement from the Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities says the new building is expected to include a community-sized pool and fire reservoir, a museum, a market space, multi-purpose rooms and accessible washrooms.

The $25.9 million in federal funding announced Wednesday is part of $77 million in support that was promised in 2022.

Auditor General to report on B.C. response to Lytton wildfire
A devastating wildfire in June of 2021 destroyed 90 per cent of the structures in Lytton one day after the community of about 200 people hit a Canadian temperature record of 49.6 C.

The government statement says the new hub will be fire-resilient and built to net-zero emission standards.

Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor says in the statement that residents are thankful for the money.

“We have heard from the community how we need this place to gather, recreate, and be together. The community hub will support reconciliation; economic and climate resiliency; emergency preparedness and response; and arts, recreation, and culture, and serve residents of the village and surrounding areas for years to come,” she said.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

