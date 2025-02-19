Menu

Crime

Charges laid in pair of ‘unprovoked stranger assaults’ at Surrey business

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 3:18 pm
1 min read
Surrey police at the Delta home where a suspect in a pair of stranger assaults was arrested on Saturday. View image in full screen
Surrey police at the Delta home where a suspect in a pair of stranger assaults was arrested on Saturday. Global News
A man has been charged in a pair of alleged unprovoked stranger attacks in Surrey, B.C., earlier this month, police say.

Both attacks happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at a business on 120 Street near 64 Avenue, Surrey police said in a media release.

According to police, the suspect began to physically assault an employee of the business, when a bystander tried to intervene and was assaulted with what police, at the time, said they believed was a knife.

The bystander was treated in hospital for his injuries but survived.

Surrey police said they identified the suspect, who was arrested in Delta on Saturday with the help of local police and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team.

Ja-Dev Singh Sangha is now facing charges of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Court records show he was previously convicted for an assault in Surrey in 2017.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

