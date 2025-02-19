SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Wednesday, Feb. 19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2025 6:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario election: Did the debate change the race?'
Ontario election: Did the debate change the race?
WATCH: Ontario election: Did the debate change the race?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Wednesday, Feb. 19:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Ford’s campaign did not release a public schedule for Wednesday. An event in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday had been cancelled due to the flight delays that followed a crash on Monday at Toronto Pearson Airport.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stiles is appearing in several media interviews, but has no public events scheduled.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Clarence-Rockland: Crombie is expected to make an announcement at 11 a.m.

Ottawa: Crombie is set to visit a small business in Kanata-Carleton alongside local candidate Karen McCrimmon just before 1 p.m. Later in the afternoon, she’s set to visit the candidate Tyler Watt’s campaign office in Nepean.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Schreiner is joining an all-candidates debate at the local chamber of commerce at 9 a.m.

Georgetown: Schreiner is making an announcement alongside local candidate Bronwynne Wilton at a cafe, followed by a canvass in the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices