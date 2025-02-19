Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 month shy of her 113th birthday, Canada’s oldest person shares some wisdom

By Felicia Parrillo & Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Words of wisdom from Canada’s oldest living person'
Words of wisdom from Canada’s oldest living person
WATCH: Margaret Romans's life is a lovely reminder that you're never too old to learn something new. The former art teacher and immigrant says the secret to a long and happy life is being open to learning new things. The 112-year-old happens to be the oldest person in Canada. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One month shy of her 113th birthday, the oldest person in Canada is sharing some of her well earned wisdom.

The country’s oldest living woman, Margaret Romans, was born in Latvia in 1912 and moved to Montreal in 1947 and says she’s thankful to be here. What keeps her going? Gratitude, curiosity, and always looking forward, she says.

“I say thank you God for bringing me and my family to this good country,” she told Global News in an interview on Tuesday at her seniors’ residence.

Romans recalls only positive memories from her life back in Latvia until the Soviet Union occupation in the 1940s. That’s when Romans and her late husband left for Canada — one of her favourite memories, she says.

She worked as a community art teacher at the YMCA and her husband, Heinrich Romans, worked as an engineer. Her family says her love for teaching and thirst for knowledge are still her strongest traits.

Story continues below advertisement

Romans’ family told Global News she’s still very interested in knowing what’s going on in her community, her country and around the world.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Her grand nephew, Juris Terauds, said his great aunt is always looking forward to tomorrow.

“Whether it’s with us, the family, the kids, friends,” he says, “or even what’s going on in the news. She can’t read like she used to, so she listens to the radio. But she’s always looking to know what’s coming up.”

Romans’ advice on how to live a long life is simple: be curious about the world around you.

She advises the younger generation to never hold on to a grudge, and says learning is the first step to understanding.

Trending Now

“Study, study and study. Learn, learn and learn. What you have in your head, no one can take that away,” the 112-year-old woman said.

Romans plans to celebrate her 113th birthday next month, on March 16, with friends and family.

She says she’ll toast to another year with her favourite drink, a classic martini.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Click to play video: 'World’s oldest living person dies at 117'
World’s oldest living person dies at 117
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices