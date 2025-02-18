Delta plane crash impacting flights at YVR connected to Toronto’s Pearson airport

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers arriving at or departing Vancouver International Airport should check with their airline for their flight status due to the plane crash at Toronto’s Pearson airport on Monday.

Staff at YVR said that while departures and arrivals at Pearson resumed following the crash, the situation will continue to impact flights connected to Toronto.

The incident may lead to ongoing flight delays or the need for flight rescheduling, YVR said in a statement posted online.

Information on delayed or cancelled flights can be found on the YVR website.

2:28 Pearson crash impacts at YVR

Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto, operated by subsidiary Endeavor Air, was carrying 80 people on board — 76 passengers and four crew members. Among the passengers, 22 were Canadian. The rest were multinational, according to Deborah Flint, president and CEO of the airport.

The plane crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. PT on Monday.

All passengers and crew were accounted for. There were no fatalities, however, Delta said 21 people, including a child, were initially taken to hospital and as of Tuesday morning, 19 of them had been released.

New video emerged online showing the moment the plane landed, hitting the tarmac and bursting into flames with thick black smoke before flipping over onto its roof and coming to a stop.