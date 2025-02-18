Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Delta plane crash impacting flights at YVR connected to Toronto’s Pearson airport

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 18, 2025 1:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Delta Airlines plane crashes at Toronto Pearson airport'
Delta Airlines plane crashes at Toronto Pearson airport
More than 20 passengers of a Delta plane were injured in a crash landing Monday afternoon at Toronto Pearson airport. As Megan King reports, the Transportation Board of Canada is now investigating the cause of the incident.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Travellers arriving at or departing Vancouver International Airport should check with their airline for their flight status due to the plane crash at Toronto’s Pearson airport on Monday.

Staff at YVR said that while departures and arrivals at Pearson resumed following the crash, the situation will continue to impact flights connected to Toronto.

The incident may lead to ongoing flight delays or the need for flight rescheduling, YVR said in a statement posted online.

Information on delayed or cancelled flights can be found on the YVR website.

Click to play video: 'Pearson crash impacts at YVR'
Pearson crash impacts at YVR

Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto, operated by subsidiary Endeavor Air, was carrying 80 people on board — 76 passengers and four crew members. Among the passengers, 22 were Canadian. The rest were multinational, according to Deborah Flint, president and CEO of the airport.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The plane crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. PT on Monday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All passengers and crew were accounted for. There were no fatalities, however, Delta said 21 people, including a child, were initially taken to hospital and as of Tuesday morning, 19 of them had been released.

New video emerged online showing the moment the plane landed, hitting the tarmac and bursting into flames with thick black smoke before flipping over onto its roof and coming to a stop.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices