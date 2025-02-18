Trump tariff economic threats loom large over 2025 B.C. throne speech

Send this page to someone via email

Economic threats from the United States are expected to loom large over B.C.’s next legislative session, which begins on Tuesday.

Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia will deliver her first throne speech on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed above and on BC1.

Premier David Eby said the speech will describe how the government plans to defend British Columbians in uncertain economic times.

House leader Mike Farnworth said last week that addressing tariff threats from the U.S. is expected to be the “number one priority” facing the government.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The BC NDP will also have to contend with a much larger opposition after securing a one-seat majority last election.

4:24 Premiers lobby U.S. lawmakers to try to dial back tariff threat

Colin Hansen, a former finance minister in the BC Liberal government and a member of the legislature from 1996 to 2013, says now should be a time for politicians to “park” partisanship.

Story continues below advertisement

Hansen says the magnitude of the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on B.C. means that members of the legislature need to put aside their differences and work together.

More to come.

—with files from The Canadian Press