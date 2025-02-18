Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Trump tariff economic threats loom large over 2025 B.C. throne speech

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 18, 2025 12:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier talks tariffs and cancelling grocery rebate'
B.C. premier talks tariffs and cancelling grocery rebate
B.C. Premier David Eby spoke with Richard Zussman after a whirlwind week that included a trip to the White House and cancelling his grocery rebate election promise to British Columbians. Eby says the government is having to change its econonomic focus.
Economic threats from the United States are expected to loom large over B.C.’s next legislative session, which begins on Tuesday.

Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia will deliver her first throne speech on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed above and on BC1.

Premier David Eby said the speech will describe how the government plans to defend British Columbians in uncertain economic times.

House leader Mike Farnworth said last week that addressing tariff threats from the U.S. is expected to be the “number one priority” facing the government.

The BC NDP will also have to contend with a much larger opposition after securing a one-seat majority last election.

Click to play video: 'Premiers lobby U.S. lawmakers to try to dial back tariff threat'
Premiers lobby U.S. lawmakers to try to dial back tariff threat
Colin Hansen, a former finance minister in the BC Liberal government and a member of the legislature from 1996 to 2013, says now should be a time for politicians to “park” partisanship.

Hansen says the magnitude of the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on B.C. means that members of the legislature need to put aside their differences and work together.

More to come.

—with files from The Canadian Press

