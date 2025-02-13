SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

U.S. News

B.C. pauses $1,000 tax rebate amid uncertainty of Donald Trump’s tariffs

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 4:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Eby and Premiers in Washington'
Eby and Premiers in Washington
An unprecedented day in Washington, DC - with all of Canada's Premiers flying to the US Capital on a mission. Their goal: convince Donald Trump that tariffs on Canadian goods will do serious damage on both sides of the border. Richard Zussman reports.
Economic uncertainty from U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs has left the B.C. government tightening its purse strings.

Finance Minister Brenda Bailey announced on Thursday that the government will pause the $1,000 rebate promised in the election in advance of the March 4 provincial budget.

Bailey said the impacts of the “reckless” and “destabilizing” tariffs are impossible to predict.

B.C. Premier David Eby announced the tax cut last year, which would have provided $1,000 for households and single parents and $500 for individuals.

However, amid Trump’s continued economic threats, Bailey said they are pausing the rebate and initiating a hiring freeze for all positions in the BC Public Service.

However, internship programs supporting reconciliation, equity, diversity and inclusion (Indigenous Youth Internship Program, Work-Able, Co-op and Youth Employment programs) are exempt from this process.

“It has become clear the BC Public Service needs to take bolder action in response to ongoing fiscal constraints and the threat of U.S. tariffs,” the government stated on its website.

More to come.

