B.C. pauses $1,000 tax rebate amid uncertainty of Donald Trump’s tariffs

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Economic uncertainty from U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs has left the B.C. government tightening its purse strings.

Finance Minister Brenda Bailey announced on Thursday that the government will pause the $1,000 rebate promised in the election in advance of the March 4 provincial budget.

Bailey said the impacts of the “reckless” and “destabilizing” tariffs are impossible to predict.

B.C. Premier David Eby announced the tax cut last year, which would have provided $1,000 for households and single parents and $500 for individuals.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, amid Trump’s continued economic threats, Bailey said they are pausing the rebate and initiating a hiring freeze for all positions in the BC Public Service.

However, internship programs supporting reconciliation, equity, diversity and inclusion (Indigenous Youth Internship Program, Work-Able, Co-op and Youth Employment programs) are exempt from this process.

Story continues below advertisement

“It has become clear the BC Public Service needs to take bolder action in response to ongoing fiscal constraints and the threat of U.S. tariffs,” the government stated on its website.

2:02 Some B.C. travellers to steer clear of U.S.

More to come.