Sports

SJHL’s Notre Dame Hounds to relocate to Warman

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 18, 2025 12:40 pm
1 min read
The SJHL has conditionally approved the Notre Dame Hounds relocation to Warman. View image in full screen
The SJHL has conditionally approved the Notre Dame Hounds relocation to Warman. Courtesy of the SJHL
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) board of governors has conditionally approved the relocation of the Notre Dame Hounds to the community of Warman for the 2025-26 season.

The move is subject to approval from Warman City Council and a successful season ticket and corporate sponsorship drive.

“Our goal is to partner with the SJHL to offer players an excellent experience and opportunity to showcase their talents, within a community deeply invested in their success while instilling valuable life skills beyond hockey,” the Warman franchise co-founders Cole Kachur and Jonathan Abrametz said in a statement. Warman’s vibrant atmosphere, state-of-the-art arena, and enthusiasm for hockey at all levels, will make the new Warman SJHL franchise a destination for some of the top junior hockey players in Canada.”

The Hounds currently play in Wilcox, Sask. and have been part of the SJHL since 1987.

If formally approved at the SJHL’s annual general meeting in June, all of Notre Dame’s active players and list assets will be transferred to the Warman franchise prior to next season getting underway.

“It is bittersweet having a historical program like the Notre Dame Junior A Hounds leave the SJHL,” SJHL commissioner Kyle McIntyre said.

“We understand that there is a new and exciting vision for Notre Dame. We appreciate the board’s focus on player well-being and experience and are excited about the possibility of adding a strong and progressive new leadership group to our league in Saskatchewan’s fastest growing city.”

More information to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

