Okanagan’s 1st significant snowfall comes unusually late in the season

Snowblowers and shovels were being dusted off Monday morning in Kelowna, B.C. Many of them were put to use for the first time this winter.

“Nothing, hardly any,” said Kelowna resident Leith Handley when asked how much snow shovelling he’s done this season.

The lack of snow accumulation in the Okanagan’s valley bottom this winter left many chomping at the bit to get shovelling.

“We’ve done at least four or five driveways today,” said eight-year-old Owen.

The snow started coming down across the Okanagan early Sunday and continued to fall throughout the day and night.

In Kelowna’s Lower Mission, about nine cm was measured, nearly 12 cm in other neighbourhoods depending on elevation.

However, it’s not so much about the amount of snow that fell but the timing of the valley’s first significant snowfall of the winter.

“We usually see our first significant snow in December and January,” said Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan. “February is definitely a little late and we are kind of on the tail end of winter in the Okanagan.”

The late snowfall brought out a full complement of the city’s snow removal team and equipment, including 22 plow trucks and four graders.

With Monday’s highs potentially going above zero and then dipping back down into the freezing range overnight, the city’s infrastructure operations manager, Geert Bos, told Global news crews would be working all night laying down sand and salt to prevent roads from turning into ice skating rinks ahead of Tuesday’s morning commute.

For children, the timing of the snowfall couldn’t be better.

It fell on a provincial statutory holiday, a non-school day.

“I think it’s so much fun. We get to go sledding, build snowmen,” 10-year-old Kaylene said. “I’ve been waiting all year.”

Many children capitalized on what could very well be the one and only significant snowfall of the season.

“We get to play in the snow because we have been waiting all year,” said 12-year-old Evan.

Patrick Magnusson, like some other parents, also took advantage of the fresh snow by sledding with his three children on a local hill.

“Let’s enjoy it while it lasts,.” Magnusson said. “Spring will be here soon enough.”