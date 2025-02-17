Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

LifeLabs warns of ‘rotating temporary closures’ as B.C. workers strike

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 17, 2025 6:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'LifeLabs workers on strike'
LifeLabs workers on strike
RELATED: Unionized workers at LifeLabs have gone on strike. B.C.G.E.U. President Paul Finch talks about what went wrong in talks with the province.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

LifeLabs says some of its B.C. facilities will begin to see “rotating temporary closures” after unionized workers in B.C. went on strike on Sunday.

LifeLabs workers, represented by the B.C. General Employees Union (BCGEU), have been without a contract since last April.

Members are pushing back against what they say is chronic understaffing and wages that haven’t kept pace with their counterparts in the public health care system.

“Compared to hospital workers that do the same jobs as us the wage gap is between four and 16 per cent, and we’re seeing skilled professionals leaving for higher-paying jobs, so we have to close that gap,” LifeLabs medical laboratory technologist Mandy De Fields told Global News at a strike kickoff rally Sunday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. assures plans are in place as LifeLabs workers go on strike'
B.C. assures plans are in place as LifeLabs workers go on strike

The union says bargaining with the employer broke down over positions on wages and benefits.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It is also pointing the finger at the company’s new owner, U.S.-based Quest Diagnostics, which acquired LifeLabs last August.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They acquired LifeLabs and we saw a shift at the table then and that kind of put us on the route to where we are today,” BCGEU president Paul Finch said.

LifeLabs says it respects the bargaining process and workers’ “right to pursue their interests.”

“We would like to continue to negotiate and work with the union to reach an agreement that is mutually acceptable and reflects the value our employees bring to their roles each day,” it said in a statement.

The company added it will do everything it can to reduce disruption to clients from the labour dispute.

LifeLabs provides designated essential services, and the provincial government says plans are in place to protect patients.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices