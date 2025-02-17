Alberta set new temperature records over weekend as cold snap continues

Send this page to someone via email

Most of Alberta remained under an extreme cold warning on Monday as an unforgiving cold snap continued and the weekend saw the freezing temperatures set new records in several areas.

In a weather summary posted on the Environment and Climate Change Canada website, the weather agency described the current weather conditions as a “long-duration cold event.”

ECCC said Sunday saw new records for daily minimum temperature on Feb. 16 be set in three areas: the Bow Island area hit a low of -31.5 C, surpassing the record of -28.3 C set in 2006; the Hendrickson Creek area hit a low of -35 C, surpassing the record of -33 C set in 2006; and the Sundre area hit a low of -33.8 C, surpassing the record of -33 C set in 2006.

“Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report,” the weather agency said.

In the Edmonton area, ECCC said “extremely cold wind chill values near -40” would be in effect on Monday but would “moderate” sometime in the day.

“But extreme cold is expected to return in the overnight and early morning hours,” the weather agency noted. “Conditions will begin to moderate by mid week.”

On Monday afternoon, the Calgary area had a temperature of -20 C but ECCC said it would feel more like -31 with the windchill. The weather is expected to slowly warm through the week in Calgary before hitting plus temperatures on Thursday.

Lethbridge and surrounding areas were dealing with -18 C temperatures on Monday afternoon but ECCC said it felt more like -28 with the windchill. Lethbridge is forecast to hit plus temperatures on Thursday as well.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.