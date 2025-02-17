Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shocking video captures semi-truck’s view of triple-fatal Pattullo bridge crash

By Simon Little & Christa Dao Global News
Posted February 17, 2025 8:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New video of triple fatal crash on Pattullo Bridge'
New video of triple fatal crash on Pattullo Bridge
Global News has obtained new video from the dash camera of the semi truck involved in the triple-fatal crash on the Pattullo Bridge. Christa Dao reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Shocking new video has emerged showing the moment of impact in a triple-fatal crash that closed Metro Vancouver’s Pattullo Bridge for more than 12 hours Friday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday, when a white passenger vehicle collided with a semi-truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Three men who were in the car, all aged between 19 and 20 years old, died at the scene, while a fourth young man survived with serious injuries.

Click to play video: 'Three killed in Pattullo Bridge crash'
Three killed in Pattullo Bridge crash

Dash camera video from the perspective of the semi-truck has now emerged.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck is proceeding southbound in the video, when suddenly a white sedan in the northbound lanes spins out of control and across the centreline, smashing into the front of the truck.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The truck then veers across into the northbound lanes, narrowly missing another car, and comes to a stop.

Surrey Police Service S/Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said it could be days or weeks before investigators have clarity on how the crash happened.

“Trying to recreate a collision, even with video, can be quite challenging,” he said.

“We understand that there are people, especially family members, who are looking for answers.”

Trending Now

Investigators are probing all angles, including the possibility speed or alcohol could have contributed the the collision.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after fatal five-car collision on Pattullo Bridge'
Police investigating after fatal five-car collision on Pattullo Bridge

The crash survivor, he added, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but has since stabilized.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the semi-truck, who was unhurt, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The deadly collision came just three weeks after a woman was killed in a head-on crash on the bridge.

Construction continues on a replacement Pattullo bridge, which is scheduled to open to traffic later this year.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices