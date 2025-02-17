Shocking video captures semi-truck’s view of triple-fatal Pattullo bridge crash

Send this page to someone via email

Shocking new video has emerged showing the moment of impact in a triple-fatal crash that closed Metro Vancouver’s Pattullo Bridge for more than 12 hours Friday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday, when a white passenger vehicle collided with a semi-truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Three men who were in the car, all aged between 19 and 20 years old, died at the scene, while a fourth young man survived with serious injuries.

Dash camera video from the perspective of the semi-truck has now emerged.

The truck is proceeding southbound in the video, when suddenly a white sedan in the northbound lanes spins out of control and across the centreline, smashing into the front of the truck.

The truck then veers across into the northbound lanes, narrowly missing another car, and comes to a stop.

Surrey Police Service S/Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said it could be days or weeks before investigators have clarity on how the crash happened.

“Trying to recreate a collision, even with video, can be quite challenging,” he said.

“We understand that there are people, especially family members, who are looking for answers.”

Investigators are probing all angles, including the possibility speed or alcohol could have contributed the the collision.

The crash survivor, he added, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but has since stabilized.

The driver of the semi-truck, who was unhurt, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The deadly collision came just three weeks after a woman was killed in a head-on crash on the bridge.

Construction continues on a replacement Pattullo bridge, which is scheduled to open to traffic later this year.