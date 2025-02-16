Menu

Canada

Baby flown by air ambulance to hospital in Edmonton following dog attack

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 16, 2025 8:26 pm
1 min read
A 14-day-old baby was flown to hospital in Edmonton by STARS air ambulance following a dog attack west of Edmonton. View image in full screen
File Photo of a STARS air ambulance. Officials say an infant was flown to hospital in Edmonton Sunday Feb. 16, following a dog attack west of the city. Global News
A baby has been rushed to an Edmonton hospital after being attacked by a dog in Entwistle, Alta., about 80 kilometres west of the capital city.

RCMP confirmed that officers were called to an address in Entwistle shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

An ambulance is seen outside the RCMP in Evansburg on Sunday, after officers responded to the nearby community of Entwistle earlier in the day. View image in full screen
An ambulance is seen outside the RCMP detachment in Evansburg on Sunday, after officers responded to the nearby community of Entwistle earlier in the day. Global News

When contacted by Global News, Alberta Health Services said in a statement that STARS air ambulance was called in around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 16 and that “one patient, an infant, was transported in critical condition.”

Story continues below advertisement

STARS confirmed the child was taken to Stollery Children’s Hospital.

No other details have been released.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

