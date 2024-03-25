Menu

Crime

Toronto woman arrested in violent dog attack, child seriously injured

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 9:04 am
1 min read
Global News at 6 Toronto: March 24, 2024
And police continue to search for a dog and their owner after the animal allegedly attacked a young child.
Toronto police arrested a woman after a dog attack left a child with life-altering injuries.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday, at around 10:15 a.m., at Little Norway Park near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street.

A woman was inside the playground area with a dog that was off-leash when a father and his child approached the playground area, police said.

Investigators said the dog charged towards the child through an open gate and bit and dragged the child to the ground.

Both the owner and the father tried to get the dog to release the child and when the dog let go the woman fled the park with her dog, police said.

The child was taken to hospital with what police are calling serious, life-altering injuries, though they are not life-threatening.

On Sunday, police said a search warrant was executed in the Fort York Boulevard and Bathurst Street area, not far from the park.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested.

Patrycja Siarek is facing several charges including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failing to prevent a dog from biting or attacking, dog bite to a person, allowing a dog to run at large in an area that’s not designated as off-leash, and ensuring a dangerous dog is muzzled at all times when off the owner’s property.

The dog was taken by Toronto Animal Services.

