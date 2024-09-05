Menu

Canada

‘Violent dogs’ attacking Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 6:01 pm
2 min read
One of the dogs Stefani Kleppe says has been very aggressive in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood. View image in full screen
One of the dogs Stefani Kleppe says has been very aggressive in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood. Courtesy of Stefani Kleppe
Anxiety is high for many residents in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood as free-roaming dogs are being reported to be very aggressive and violent.

The violence left one resident’s cat dead after being attacked by the dogs.

Stefani Kleppe has lived in the Cathedral area for over five years. Last week her 14-year-old Siamese cat, named Little, went missing. While Little was allowed outside, she rarely went very far.

After days of searching up the streets and alleys, Kleppe’s neighbour found Little after hearing barking dogs.

“He went out into the backyard and the dogs were startled off but they had been fighting over her body,” Kleppe said.

Stefani Kleppe’s cat Little. View image in full screen
Stefani Kleppe’s cat Little. Courtesy of Stefani Kleppe

She says her neighbour’s cat was also killed by dogs while they were sitting in their backyard just minutes after Little’s body was found.

“I went and spoke with neighbours and found people who have also seen these dogs out roaming and I have heard absolutely atrocious horror stories of them jumping four-foot fences, of them ramming into fences, trying to get into backyards,” Kleppe said.

“They have been aggressive and violent towards humans and animals with multiple attacks.”

Many residents have taken to social media to spread the word about the dogs, but Kleppe hopes more can be done to solve the issue.

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is investigating the reports but said if the dogs return to their home, there isn’t a lot they can do.

“Should at large animals return to their home prior to being intercepted by Animal Protection Officers, only a Notice of Complaint and/or issuance of a violation ticket is applicable as Officers do not have the authority to enter a property and remove an animal due to a Bylaw concern,” RHS said in a statement.

“In addition, we cannot refuse to return an animal that has been impounded if it is appropriately reclaimed by its owner during the prescribed legal hold periods.”

RHS went on to say its current authority does not extend to the removal of dogs from their owners, regardless of concerns of aggressive behaviour.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

