Canada

Cargo ship crew rescued after running aground on Newfoundland coast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2025 3:28 pm
1 min read
The Canadian Coast Guard says the cargo ship MSC Baltic III, as shown in this undated image, reported a loss of power then ran aground on the western coast of Newfoundland. All 20 people on board the ship were safely airlifted from the vessel Saturday morning by a Cormorant helicopter. View image in full screen
The Canadian Coast Guard says the cargo ship MSC Baltic III, as shown in this undated image, reported a loss of power then ran aground on the western coast of Newfoundland. All 20 people on board the ship were safely airlifted from the vessel Saturday morning by a Cormorant helicopter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fisheries and Oceans Canada *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The Canadian Coast Guard says the cargo ship MSC Baltic III reported a loss of power then ran aground on the western coast of Newfoundland.

All 20 people on board the ship were safely airlifted from the vessel Saturday morning by a Cormorant helicopter.

The Marine Communications and Traffic Services in Port aux Basques, N.L., received a mayday call from the ship that was near Lark Harbour, N.L. Saturday morning.

The MSC Baltic III was about 12 nautical miles outside of the entrance to Bay of Islands when it reported losing power.

The Coast Guard says weather and sea conditions were “unfavourable” and the ship was unable to secure an anchor when it ran aground.

The cause of the loss of power is not yet known.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

