‘Saturday Night Live’ celebrates 50 years. How to watch the celebration

Fifty seasons of “Saturday Night Live” sketches, songs and special guests will be celebrated Sunday as the variety show celebrates its landmark anniversary.

The pop culture juggernaut has launched the careers of generations of comedians, from Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig and many Canadians, including Dan Aykroyd, Martin Short and Norm Macdonald.

View image in full screen The cast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” pose on the show’s set in New York on Sept. 22, 1992, including Chris Farley, Al Franken, Melanie Hutsell, Chris Rock, Julia Sweeney, Dana Carvey, Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler, David Spade, Ellen Cleghorne, Kevin Nealon, Phil Hartman and Tim Meadows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Justin Sutcliffe

Many of those stars will be on hand for “SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration,” airing live from New York on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific.

The three-hour extravaganza comes after months of celebrations of “Saturday Night Live,” which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, with an original cast that included John Belushi, Chevy Chase and Gilda Radner.

View image in full screen White House Press Secretary Ron Nessen, left, appears on the “Saturday Night Live” set with producer Lorne Michaels and cast members Chevy Chase, Laraine Newman, Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, Gilda Radner, John Belushi and Garret Morris, on April 17, 1976, in New York. AP Photo

It’s become appointment television over the years as the show has skewered presidents, politics and pop culture and been a platform for the biggest musical stars of the moment.

As streaming has altered television viewing, host monologues from the show and short comedy films remain popular on social media and routinely rack up millions of views on YouTube.

View image in full screen Mike Meyers as Wayne, Dana Carvey as Garth during the ‘Wayne’s World’ skit during ‘SNL’s’ 40th anniversary special on Feb. 15, 2015. Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Each “SNL” episode holds at least some surprises, and Sunday’s special is no different.

While NBC has revealed some of the stars who are expected to appear, many of the special’s moments, cameos and music performances remain a surprise.

On Sunday, NBC announced more guest appearances including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Leslie Jones, Billy Crystal, Cher, Canadian Mike Myers and Alec Baldwin, who holds the title of the person who’s hosted “SNL” the most times.

NBC will air “SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration” on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific. The anniversary show will also stream on Peacock.

A red carpet show hosted by “SNL” alumna Leslie Jones and NBC News’ Willie Geist will precede the special, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.

View image in full screen The SNL50 logo is seen outside the Nasdaq Marketplace in New York’s Times Square, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Generations of “SNL” stars are scheduled to return for Sunday’s special.

NBC says in addition to Murphy and Fey, you can expect: Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell and Will Forte.

Current cast member Kenan Thompson’s will also make an appearance.

Some members of the first “Saturday Night Live” cast, known as the ‘Not Ready for Prime Time Players,’ will appear, including Chase, Laraine Newman, Garrett Morris and Jane Curtin.

A publicist for Dan Aykroyd, the lone remaining surviving member, did not respond to a request for comment on whether he would attend.

Steve Martin, who has left an indelible comedic mark on “SNL” over the years, will be among the many successful hosts returning for the show’s 50th celebration.

Other prolific and returning hosts range from actors like Tom Hanks, Martin Short and Scarlett Johansson (who is married to current “SNL” cast member Colin Jost) to athletes like Peyton Manning.

Former “SNL” writer John Mulaney will appear, as will Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Kim Kardashian, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro and Woody Harrelson.

View image in full screen This image released by Peacock shows Miley Cyrus performing during “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in New York. Virginia Sherwood/Peacock via AP

SNL’s musical legacy was also honoured on Friday when Radio City Music Hall hosted the star-packed “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” with a lineup that included Cher, Miley Cyrus, Arcade Fire, David Byrne, Post Malone and Nirvana.

Sunday’s special will include appearances by Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Cyrus and other music stars, though the show hasn’t said whether all will perform.

The musical legacy of “SNL” is also explored in the documentary “Ladies and Gentlemen — 50 Years of SNL Music,” currently streaming on Peacock.