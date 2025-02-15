U of A professor turns genetic marker for ‘bubble boy disease’ into music

Send this page to someone via email

A University of Alberta music professor has turned an Edmonton boy’s rare “bubble boy” disease into song.

The inspiration and melody comes from Jakob Guziak’s DNA and his mother’s lyrics and it’s a project that researchers hope raises awareness of Jakob’s condition.

“What it does do is shine a spotlight on these conditions that are not adequately supported by the health system,” said U of A music professor Michael Frishkopf.

3:48 Health Matters: Edmonton family has been isolating for over a year because of ‘Bubble Boy syndrome’

In August 2019, when he was just 10 days old, Jakob was diagnosed with ACA SCID — or severe combined immunodeficiency.

Story continues below advertisement

It meant he didn’t have an immune system and in order to protect Jakob, the family lived in a “bubble,” keeping interactions with others extremely limited.

His immune system was so weak, a cold could have killed him.

He wasn’t expected to live past his second birthday and for years, there were members of his family he never met.

3:52 Health Matters: Despite devastating health conditions, Alberta ‘bubble boy disease’ family helping others

Jakob also started going for monthly treatments where he received plasma transfusions, giving him about 25 per cent of an immune system.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

To help raise awareness of Jakob’s condition, Frishkopf, known for using machine learning in music therapy, composed a piece of music based on Jakob’s disease, after he was approached by Aditi Kantipuly, a physician, and founder of a group called the Genetic Music Collective.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Jakob Guziak in hospital being treated for his rare “bubble boy” disease. Courtesy: Andrea Fernández

Rather than taking the conventional approach, Frishkopf used sonification, a process that renders data, such as genetic sequences, into sound or music.

DNA is made up of four bases known as “A C T and G.” Frishkopf converted the DNA sequence representing ACA-SCID into notes.

“What I decided to do is interpret them as intervals within a scale. The scale gives you some sort of musical consistency,” Frishkopf explained.

He took the melody, added rhythm, and then Jakob’s mom Andrea Fernández wrote lyrics.

“It brings me back to Jakob’s days to when he was a baby and that really strong force of me helping him.

“Kinda asking him to help me survive through this process.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Kinda asking him to help me survive through this process."

Story continues below advertisement

Last spring and summer, the family went to UCLA in California to take part in a stem cell treatment trial.

2:08 Edmonton boy living with rare ‘bubble’ condition could soon receive life-saving treatment

Jakob, now five, is out of the bubble — going to school for the first time and doing things all little boys should.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more information.