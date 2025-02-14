Ontario man facing charges after puppies found in ‘abysmal conditions’

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police found five puppies in “abysmal conditions” last week.

Peel Regional Police said on Feb. 9, they received information about a possible puppy mill operating out of a business near Dundas Street West and Mavis Road.

When officers arrived at the business the next day, they found five puppies caged in a vehicle inside a garage.

“Inside the van, the puppies were living in abysmal conditions with urine and feces throughout and no suitable food or water,” police said in a news release.

Puppies are seen in this photo shared by Peel Regional Police. Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have charged a Mississauga man following an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty. Peel Regional Police/photo

A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals. Police said he will be attending court at a later date to answer to the charge.

“Police confirmed that no other animals are outstanding,” police said.

“The puppies are now in the care and custody of the Mississauga animal shelter, where they will remain pending judicial outcome.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.