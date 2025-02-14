Menu

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 boys in Saint John

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 9:48 am
1 min read
RELATED: Man charged with first-degree murder after two boys found dead in N.B. apartment – Jan 30, 2025
A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two boys — aged 10 and 17 — found in a Saint John, N.B., apartment last month.

The Saint John Police Force said Roman Kamyshnyy, 45, appeared remotely in court Thursday and has been remanded into custody. Previous releases indicated he was 46.

“The Saint John Police would like to thank the public for their tips during this investigation, as well as the members of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force for their assistance,” police said in a Friday update.

“Again, the Saint John Police sends out our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased at this most difficult time.”

Police were initially called to an apartment building on Skaling Court at about 7 a.m. on Jan. 29 and said they had to force their way into the unit.

They found the two boys dead, and a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital but remained under police custody there.

“The accused was known to the victims and the police have no further concerns for public safety,” police said at the time.

Two neighbours in the apartment building, who didn’t want to give their names due to the nature of the incident, said they heard a commotion that morning, which included yelling and slamming doors.

They said they didn’t realize how serious the situation was until police came and broke down the unit’s door. They also describe seeing blood in the hallway.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

