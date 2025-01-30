Man charged with murder after boys aged 17, 10 found dead in N.B. home

See more sharing options

Saint John police say two boys aged 10 and 17 were found dead inside a home Wednesday morning after officers responded to a 911 call.

A 46-year-old man was injured and has been taken into custody, according to police. His injuries are described as life-threatening.

Officers responded to the home on Skaling Court at about 7 a.m.

“The accused will appear in court at a later date, charged with two counts of murder,” police said in a Thursday morning news release.

“The accused was known to the victims and the police have no further concerns for public safety.”

Investigators remain on scene. The Saint John Police Forensic Identification Services, Major Crime Unit and the Family Protection Unit in cooperation with the Coroner’s office are all taking part in the investigation.

Police will be holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. AT.

More to come