Canada

Edmonton Elks bring back all-star receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted February 14, 2025 10:00 am
1 min read
Elks receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. celebrates a touchdown in Hamilton during the 2023 CFL season. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. (7) celebrates after his touchdown during CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Edmonton Elks addressed their receiving core on Thursday as the football club announced it has brought back American receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

The signing was announced Thursday afternoon.

The 29-year-old played with the Elks in 2023 and recorded 536 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games before a rib injury ended his season.

Last season, with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Dunbar Jr. finished fourth in the CFL in receiving yards with 1,159 yards, averaged 15.5 yards per catch, and scored five touchdowns.

He was named a CFL Eastern Division All-Star.

