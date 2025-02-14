Edmonton Elks bring back all-star receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Elks addressed their receiving core on Thursday as the football club announced it has brought back American receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

The signing was announced Thursday afternoon.

The 29-year-old played with the Elks in 2023 and recorded 536 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games before a rib injury ended his season.

Last season, with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Dunbar Jr. finished fourth in the CFL in receiving yards with 1,159 yards, averaged 15.5 yards per catch, and scored five touchdowns.

He was named a CFL Eastern Division All-Star.