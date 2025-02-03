Edmonton Elks lock up star linebacker Nyles Morgan

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have avoided free-agency with their starting middle linebacker.

Nyles Morgan has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Elks, which will take him to end of the of the 2026 CFL season.

Morgan finished tied for the CFL lead in defensive tackles last season with teammate Nick Anderson with 111, and finished third in defensive plays with 120.

Over the last two seasons, Morgan has had the most defensive tackles in the league with 218. He was the team nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2024.

Morgan will be entering his fifth CFL season in 2025, all with the Elks.

The Elks also came to terms with Canadian offensive lineman Brett Boyko and Canadian defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon.

Boyko signed a two-year extension taking him through the 2026 CFL season. Boyko was released late, last week to reportedly test the free-agent market early before deciding his best situation is in Edmonton.

Boyko has started 29 games at right tackle over the last two seasons, he received the highest grade (73.4) of all starting right tackles in 2024 from Pro Football Focus.

Plamondon signed a one-year extension and will play his fourth CFL season after being drafted in the second round by the Elks in 2022.

Plamondon is a key contributor on special teams recording 14 special teams tackles in 31 games played.